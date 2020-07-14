Newborn baby girl found buried alive in Maharashtra

Newborn baby girl found buried alive in MaharashtraPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:11 IST
In a shocking incident, a newbornbaby girl was found buried near a house in Nanded district ofMaharashtra, police said
Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who shared the video ofthe newborn being dug out by a villager, said he had spoken toNanded SP and sought a thorough probe in the matter
"If we are really serious about protecting the girlchild, there should be exemplary punishment for the accused,"the Lok Sabha member said.
