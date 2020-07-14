COVID-19: Goa registers record rise of 170 cases; 67 recover

Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases - its highest-ever single-day spike - taking the tally to 2,753 on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. Also, 67 people were discharged on Tuesday following recovery, leaving the state with 1,128 active cases, a health department bulletin said here.

The state reported its highest-ever spike of COVID-19 cases with 170 people testing positive for the infection, taking the tally to 2,753, it said. As many as 5,550 samples were sent for testing during the day of which 170 came positive, 1,858 negative and reports of 3,522 are awaited, the bulletin said.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 18, it said. Areas surrounding Vasco town in South Goa continued to be COVID-19 hotspots.

Several areas in and around Vasco town, including Sada, Baina, New Vaddem, Zuarinagar and Kharewado, have contributed to the majority of cases in the coastal state. However, the number of positive cases from the Mangor Hill locality in Vasco has been reducing. Mangor Hill has been declared a containment zone.

A pharma company located at Verna Industries Estate has also turned into a COVID-19 hotspot with 136 people working in its premises testing positive for the infection in the last three days. Goa COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,753, new cases: 170, deaths: 18, discharged: 1,607, active cases 1,128, people tested so far 96,692.