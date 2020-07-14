BMTC to suspend bus services for public, essential services to continue

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday decided to suspend bus services from July 15 to July 21. However, the corporation will perform essential services for permitted activities. "In view of the lockdown of Bengaluru Metropolitan area comprising of BBMP area, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to combat the spread Of COVID-19, BMTC bus services to the general public are suspended from July 15 to July 17. However, as per orders of the government, BMTC will operate essential services for permitted activities during the lockdown period as detailed below," a statement by BMTC said.

Pointing out that those involved in the essential services will be allowed to use the bus service, it said, "Officials and staff employed in state government/central government, Public Sector Undertakings, autonomous boards/corporations, all types of courts, police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency service personnel will be allowed." Among others who would also be allowed include officials and staff employed in both government and private hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centres, ASHA workers and medical technicians.

"Employees working in print and electronic media, Railway/airport passengers along with their railway/air ticket and ID proof," the statement said. The order has also asked passengers to wear face masks. "Passengers without face masks are not allowed." It said that passengers should keep social distance while boarding or alighting from buses.

Lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru from July 14 to 22. Meanwhile, the authorities in Dakshina Kannada district have also decided to impose lockdown from July 15 to July 23. Issuing an order, the district administration said, "Lockdown to remain imposed in Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm of July 15 to 5 am of July 23 in the wake of COVID-19." (ANI)