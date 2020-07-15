Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur police orders probe after reports claim man's family paid ransom while cops looked on

Following reports that a lab technician's family paid a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to his abductors in the presence of police personnel, Kanpur police on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident. According to reports, the lab technician, S Yadav, was abducted on June 22 and his abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release. An FIR was registered at Barra police station.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:00 IST
Kanpur police orders probe after reports claim man's family paid ransom while cops looked on
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following reports that a lab technician's family paid a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to his abductors in the presence of police personnel, Kanpur police on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident. "I am taking cognisance of the media report in which payment of ransom of Rs 30 lakh has come to the fore. I am talking to the aggrieved family. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished," Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar said.

"We are trying to find the man. If ransom has been paid, it will also be recovered," he said. According to reports, the lab technician, S Yadav, was abducted on June 22 and his abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.

An FIR was registered at Barra police station. Yadav's family alleged that they managed to arrange Rs 30 lakh on police's insistence. As asked, they threw the money on a railway track on Monday. Yadav's captors took the money but they did not release him. All this while, the police did not do anything, according to reports.

On Tuesday, the family went to the SSP's office. Superintendent of Police, South, Aparna Gupta said the allegations levelled by Yadav's family are not true and efforts are being made to rescue him.

Attacking the BJP government over the issue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked who was giving patronage to the criminals who did not even fear the police and fled with the ransom money. "It seems morality of the BJP government has also been kidnapped," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...

WRAPUP 2-Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen

The U.S. economy will have a slower-than-expected recovery amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, and a broad second wave of the disease could cause economic pain to deepen again, Federal Reserve officials warned on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020