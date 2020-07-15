CBSE Class 12 results: Kochi girl scored 499 out of 500, wants to pursue career in economics
Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student from Kerala's Kochi scored 499 out of 500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results declared on Monday, wants to pursue a career in economics.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:24 IST
Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student from Kerala's Kochi scored 499 out of 500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results declared on Monday, wants to pursue a career in economics. While talking to ANI on Tuesday, she said that she never joined coaching classes.
"I was surprised after knowing the unexpected result. I never expected this, I expected close to 98 per cent. I had five subjects to write but I could attempt only three as two were postponed. I am sad that I could not attempt them, but I am happy that I scored 100 in those subjects. In future, I want to pursue a degree in economics," she said. "My friends, family and teachers are very supportive and I am thankful to them. I never went to tuitions. I used to study four to five hours a day," she added.
Alisha further said that she wants to give the message that it is okay to start late, but continuity is key to achieve good results. CBSE on Monday had declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020.
As per CBSE, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent. (ANI)
