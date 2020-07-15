19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Left Menu
Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 337, officials said. The exercise was launched after 10 of the 41 people who had attended a wedding in Guwahati on June 27 tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:54 IST
Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The remaining 84 COVID-19 patients are civilians, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

A total of 46 people have recovered and two patients have died so far, he said. BSF personnel now account for 71 per cent of the total active cases in the state, a senior health official told PTI.

The two-day lockdown imposed in state capital Shillong on Monday ended at 6 am on Wednesday as a contact tracing exercise in certain localities has been completed, the official said. The exercise was launched after 10 of the 41 people who had attended a wedding in Guwahati on June 27 tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 200 primary contacts of the patients have been identified and isolated, he said.

The administration has also registered a case against the 41 people who attended the wedding, violating the COVID-19 protocol. Each one of them has to pay Rs 2,000 per day as fees for institutional quarantine for 14 days, the official added..

