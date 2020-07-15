Left Menu
Main accused in Bhopal rape case, Pyare Miyan, arrested in J-K

The main accused, Pyare Miyan, in the Bhopal girls rape case, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with the help of local police and will be brought to Bhopal, informed South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:10 IST
South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The main accused, Pyare Miyan, in the Bhopal girls rape case, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with the help of local police and will be brought to Bhopal, informed South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota. Earlier in the day, Thota had said that two men and a woman were accused in the rape case and two luxury cars were allegedly seized following police's raid at two of Pyare Miyan's apartment.

"Two men and a woman linked to Pyare Miyan have been made accused in the rape case. Two luxury cars seized. Police conducted a raid at two of his apartments where a pub was set up. A huge cache of liquor has been sized from there," said Thota. He also informed that Pyare Miyan is "well-travelled", and to ensure that he doesn't leave, a lookout notice for him was issued earlier.

"He is a 68-year-old and has been doing such activities for the past seven to eight years. Pornographic contents have also been found," Thota added. Earlier, Thota had told ANI, "Five girls, including four minors, were found wandering in Bhopal's Ratibad area. On being questioned, they said that they were returning after attending a party where one of them was raped."

"The minor girls have told the Child Helpline that they were raped several times on several occasions in such parties. We have booked two people including Sweetie Vishwakarma, the girl who was accompanying the minors, under POCSO Act. Another accused on the run," he said. (ANI)

