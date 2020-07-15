Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges farmers to defer agitation

On July 13, the state government had issued revised coronavirus guidelines, disallowing public gatherings due to a spike in infection cases. Meanwhile, the chief minister urged political parties not to hold any gathering in view of the pandemic.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:31 IST
Punjab CM urges farmers to defer agitation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday appealed to farmers to postpone their agitation against Union government ordinances due to the curbs imposed to check the coronavirus spread in the state. The CM’s reaction came amid reports that several farmer unions have decided to go ahead with their protest on July 20 despite the restrictions in place.

The BKU (Rajewal) and the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) had earlier announced to hold a statewide protest against the Union government legislations related to the agriculture sector and fuel prices. The Centre had recently introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, which is being opposed by them.

The chief minister in an official statement urged them not to take a “confrontationist approach” in the current circumstances, given that Section 144 of the CrPC is in place and all gatherings barred in the state. Restraint is the need of the hour, he said, calling upon the farmer unions to help the state government in checking the spread of coronavirus in the interest of Punjab and its people. Though the issue of the farm ordinances is vital to the state's interests, any physical protest at the moment will harm Punjab, said Singh.

He advised the farmer bodies to use social media to express their anger and garner support against the ordinances, which according to him, are against the federal character of the nation. On July 13, the state government had issued revised coronavirus guidelines, disallowing public gatherings due to a spike in infection cases.

Meanwhile, the chief minister urged political parties not to hold any gathering in view of the pandemic. These are tough times with infection cases rising across India, Singh said in a letter to all political parties, urging them to rise above politics and strengthen his government's efforts to “save lives” and “protect” future generations.

Politics and protests of any kind can wait, but coronavirus won't, the chief minister said, adding that it is a collective battle. The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday had announced to postpone all the political programmes of the party for next 15 days keeping in view the coronavirus situation..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020