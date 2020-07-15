Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 groups of Maoists escape after exchange of fire with cops in Telangana

Two groups of banned CPI (Maoist) members, including a senior cadre carrying Rs 25 lakh reward, escaped after exchange of fire with the police in separate incidents in forest areas in Telangana and intensified combing operations launched to nab them, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:40 IST
2 groups of Maoists escape after exchange of fire with cops in Telangana

Two groups of banned CPI (Maoist) members, including a senior cadre carrying Rs 25 lakh reward, escaped after exchange of fire with the police in separate incidents in forest areas in Telangana and intensified combing operations launched to nab them, officials said on Wednesday. One police personnel suffered "minor injuries" when a 13-member group of ultras opened fire and fled in a forest area of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning, hours after another group engaged in gunfire in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday night in which there were no casualties, top police officials of the two districts said.

However, it was not clear if there were any injuries on the Maoists side in the incident on Wednesday morning, police said adding extensive combing operations were underway at both the places and neighbouring regions. In the first incident, police came across five ultras led by Telangana "State Committee" member of the CPI (Maoist) Bhaskar, armed with AK-47 gun, at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in Thokkuguda village in Asifabad District during continuing searches, police said.

The Maoists opened fire at the Police party which retaliated, following which they escaped, Asifabad Superintendent of Police (In-charge) Vishnu S Warrier said. Bhaskar, who hails from Adilabad district of Telangana, is allegedly involved in multiple offences and has gone underground for nearly 30 years. He carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head announced by the state government. His wife was also a Maoist, police said.

The group had entered Telangana from bordering Maharashtra and had been moving around in the forest areas for the past two months. It is a five-member team comprising of Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar and four others and this was learnt later after interrogation of the person who had given them food and support," the official said.

"Bhaskar was carrying AK 47, while four others were having SLR weapons. They were missed by a whisker (from being caught) as it was heavily raining and due to darkness they escaped into the forest area, Warrier said. In fact, they managed to give a slip to the police on Sunday night also and some items left behind by them were seized in Thiryani Mandal, he said.

Besides massive combing operations in the forest areas, heavy police force has been deployed andvillages and vehicles were being continuously checked in the area, the police official said. The SP said any person giving information about the Maoists or any suspicious persons in their area will be rewarded and their identity will be kept as a secret.

Search operations and intense combing operations are going on to catch them... It seems they would have run out of supplies and came out of forests for logistics support... based on information police had launched search operation, Warrier said.

The second exchange of fire took place in Mallepallitogu forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem District at 9 am on Wednesday when 500 police personnel in 25 teams were engaged in search operations on a tip-off that Maoists have sneaked into Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The Maoists numbering around 13, escaped leaving behind their goods after the exchange of fire, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

Extensive combing operations were on in the area and three neighbouring districts to nab the ultras, who escaped, he added..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020