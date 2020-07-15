Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

Landlocked and impoverished, CAR also ranked second-highest in gender inequality globally, according to UNDP’s 2019 Gender Inequality Index (GIN). 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ban | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:12 IST
Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins
Cyber-violence is also on the rise, the report said, with more people confined at home and spending more time online. Image Credit: Flickr

The Central African Republic (CAR) is seeing a surge in gender-based violence (GBV) since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study finds.

Although a national strategy aims to reduce GBV, child marriage, and female genital mutilation, statistics even before the pandemic began were grim—with 11,777 cases identified in 2019, up 174 percent from 2014. Landlocked and impoverished, CAR also ranked second-highest in gender inequality globally, according to UNDP's 2019 Gender Inequality Index (GIN).

Especially in rural areas, women tend to be poorer than men— 81 percent, compared with 69 percent men—and has the second-highest maternal mortality ratio in the world.

Despite its vast natural resources, CAR is consistently ranked among the world's least healthy countries, with one of the lowest levels of human development, reflecting indices such as access to education, opportunities, jobs, essential services, health care, and technology. Some 2.6 million people, or more than half the population, require humanitarian aid and protection, UN officials say, while a partial closure of borders with Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is driving up the cost of imported goods, including basic food items.

Measures to mitigate COVID-19, such as school and business closures, have meanwhile increased the domestic burdens borne by women and girls and sharply reduced their earnings, increasingly the existing vulnerabilities, confining them to homes they often share with their abusers, and limiting access to support and health services.

Since April, GBV has increased by an estimated 10 percent, while reported injuries to women and children have increased 69 percent, rape by 27 percent, and other assaults by 45 percent, according to a June report by crime analysts with the UN stabilization mission in CAR (MINUSCA). Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, 97 percent of GBV victims have been female and 76 percent underage.

"Even before the pandemic, women in CRA faced major gender-based inequalities, such as to access education and opportunity and the chance to participate in economic and political life," Natalie Boucly, UNDP Resident Representative in CAR, said. "We know crises can exacerbate violence in the home as well as other violence against women and girls. This is a critical time to prioritize support systems and access to justice."

Cyber-violence is also on the rise, the report said, with more people confined at home and spending more time online. It called for scaled-up efforts to protect women and girls in this area as well.

UNDP recommendations to address GBV include:

• Scaling up awareness campaigns to promote gender equality and fight GBV.

• Raising awareness of police and legal services to address GBV.

• Boosting capacity among civil society organizations to support survivors and monitor cases.

• Educating women and girls to protect themselves from online violence and harassment.

• Scaling up government capacity to process and prosecute cases.

• Launching an emergency fund to increase social protection, notably targeting informal workers hit hard by the pandemic and measures to address it.

• Using economic and financial measures to support businesses, micro-enterprises, and individuals suffering economically as a result of the crisis.

UNDP activities on the ground

In June, UNDP launched an effort with civil society organizations and the Government to educate the public on the increased risk of violence resulting from the pandemic. It created billboards, community radio messages, and social media posts on recognizing, preventing, and responding to GBV.

UNDP is also advocating for greater women's participation in managing the pandemic and ensuring that data collection and analysis on COVID-19's impact include its gender dimensions—and that social and economic support programs target young people, women, and other vulnerable people.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges Turkmenistan to take steps "as if COVID-19 was circulating"

Turkmenistan says it has not registered any COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but the World Health Organization wants the Central Asian country to take measures as if it had. Concluding a visit to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, a WHO mission said the...

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020