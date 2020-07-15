COVID-19: Rs 500 fine for people without masks in Surat

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat city, the civic body here on Wednesday said people found without masks in public places will have to shell out Rs 500 as fine. The Surat Municipal Corporation had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 200 on people who stepped out of their homes without the protective gear.

Action will be taken against violators under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, municipal commissioner B N Pani said in an order. Till Tuesday, Surat had recorded 8,950 COVID-19 cases, while the toll in the district stood at 350.