66 animals die as flood waters submerge Assam's Kaziranga national park

As many as 66 animals have died in the floods in Assam's Kaziranga national park, an official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:14 IST
Kaziranga National Park Director P Shivkumar speaking to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 66 animals have died in the floods in Assam's Kaziranga national park, an official said on Wednesday. P Shivkumar, Director of Kaziranga national park, informed that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be visiting the area to inspect the current situation.

"This year's flood was among the highest floods in the states. So far, 66 animals have died and 170 animals have been rescued from the national park," he informed. The forest officials are being assisted by the civil administration, police administration and the villagers in the area, he said. (ANI)

