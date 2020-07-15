'Will adopt a three-fold plan to contain Navi Mumbai cases'

A day after taking charge, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday proposed a three-way approach to contain the spread of virus. He said the NMMC will modify certain strategies to tackle the pandemic.

"Our main focus will be on reducing the fatality rate and breaking the chain of transmission," Bangar told reporters. He said the issue of availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators will be addressed on priority.

Bangar said government testing facilities will be augmented and contacts of patients will be tracked aggressively..