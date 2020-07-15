Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt steps aim to bring down viral caseloads in 10 days: TN CM Eds: Adds quotes

The extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state after July 31 hinges on the decision of the Centre and other states on the subject, he said. He asserted that the state and central governments had spent over Rs 10,000 crore towards relief and mitigation activities to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Krishnagiri | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:30 IST
Govt steps aim to bring down viral caseloads in 10 days: TN CM Eds: Adds quotes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday exuded confidence in reducing the viral caseload and bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control within 10 days, if the people extended their full cooperation to his government's initiatives. The extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state after July 31 hinges on the decision of the Centre and other states on the subject, he said.

He asserted that the state and central governments had spent over Rs 10,000 crore towards relief and mitigation activities to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. "Much depends upon the complete cooperation from the people in breaking the chain of Coronavirus transmission as no vaccine has been found so far," the chief minister said.

He was addressing reporters at the collectorate here after chairing meetings with small and medium scale entrepreneurs, farmers and officials. Already there are indications that the cases are on the decline in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the virus cases will gradually decrease further in the next ten days owing to the stringent measures being taken by his government, he said.

"Tamil Nadu is the only state in India to do maximum tests for Covid-19. Over 42,000 persons were tested on Tuesday alone.

Aggressive testing through about 600 fever camps in Chennai and door verification carried out on a daily basis by over 30,000 workers had helped to bring down the Coronavirus cases in the capital city," he said. Similar measures are being followed in other parts in the state to reduce the infections, he added.

Listing out the various measures initiated by the AIADMK government to extend relief and virus prevention activities, Palaniswami said the state government alone had spent Rs 6,000 crore so far. The central schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, transfer of Rs 2,000 to each farmer in the state under PM Kisan scheme and essential commodities provided by the Centre have also helped mitigate the difficulties of the people.

"Even during this crisis and testing time imposed due to the pandemic, my government has permitted all agriculture related and other livelihood activities. On the industrial front too, yesterday the Cabinet has permitted a firm to invest Rs 600 crore, providing jobs to about 2,925 youths, to manufacture electric vehicles in Hosur (in this district)," the chief minister said.

He further added a project undertaken by his government will facilitate irrigation activities in 3,400 acres in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, greatly benefiting the farmers. Around 4.18 lakh migrant workers have been sent home, he said in an apparent reference to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

To a question on the Opposition extending "full cooperation" to the government's measures to curb the spread of the virus, the chief minister said "they are only issuing daily statements," indicating there was no desired cooperation from them. Asked if the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be extended beyond July 31, Palaniswami said "it cannot be said now." "It cannot be said now. We can take steps based on what the Centre and many other states do," he told reporters in Salem.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozillas VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available f...

Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe

European stocks closed at over a five-week high on Wednesday, with travel stocks surfing a wave of optimism following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Hard-hit airline stocks like British Airways-owner IAG , Ryanair and...

Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for ...

Nodal ministry needed for material recycling industry: Kant

There is a need to set up a nodal ministry for the material recycling industry for better regulation and growth, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. The industry mainly comprises metal, plastic, paper, tyre and e-waste recyclin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020