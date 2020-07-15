J-K: SKIMS cancels sanctioned staff leaves, summer vacations in view of COVID-19
Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:44 IST
Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. "Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Assistant Director (Public Relations), SKIMS.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 11,173 on Wednesday morning. This includes 4,755 active cases, 6,223 cured and discharged patients and 195 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)
