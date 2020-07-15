Left Menu
COVID-19: India, EU vow to enhance cooperation on health security, pandemic crisis response

They underlined the importance of ramping up the manufacturing of vital medical supplies and of stepping up cooperation to ensure a continued flow of these supplies, agricultural products, raw materials and other goods and services across borders, the India-EU statement said. The leaders agreed to further develop their trade and investment relations to unleash their full potential particularly in the context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides, it said.

COVID-19: India, EU vow to enhance cooperation on health security, pandemic crisis response
India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to intensify cooperation on health security and pandemic crisis response, particularly linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, while stressing the importance of stepping up collaboration in ensuring the continued flow of vital medical supplies. The two sides discussed the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 15th EU-India summit in which the Indian side was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Union delegation was headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

A joint statement issued after the talks said that the leaders called for the future COVID-19 vaccine to become a global common good and agreed to intensify cooperation between India and the EU on health security and pandemic crisis preparedness and response, in particular linked to the COVID-19. They emphasized that global cooperation and solidarity are essential to protect lives and to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic. "The leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening our preparedness and response capacities, of sharing information in a free, transparent and prompt manner, and of improving international response including through relevant international organizations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), drawing on lessons learned from the current global responses," the statement said after the virtual summit. The leaders noted that mutual synergies in the field of healthcare through shared capacities, experiences, and strengths in the production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines, healthcare research and development, diagnostics, and treatment. They discussed prospects for global collaboration and sustained funding for developing, deploying, and accessibility of effective diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines to make them available to all at an affordable price, the statement said. They underlined the importance of ramping up the manufacturing of vital medical supplies and of stepping up cooperation to ensure a continued flow of these supplies, agricultural products, raw materials, and other goods and services across borders, the India-EU statement said.

The leaders agreed to further develop their trade and investment relations to unleash their full potential particularly in the context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides, it said. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work towards balanced, ambitious, and mutually-beneficial trade and investment agreements, opening markets, and creating a level playing field. They also agreed to establish a regular high-level dialogue at ministerial level to provide guidance to the bilateral trade and investment relations and to address multilateral issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

India and the EU also stated that resolute and coordinated action is key to tackle the generational challenge of climate change and environmental degradation. At the talks, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement including with regard to nationally determined contributions in line with this agreement. The EU informed about the submission of its long-term greenhouse gas emission development strategy and India will strive to submit its own strategy, as nationally determined, the statement said. India and the EU will reinforce their cooperation in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to promote the deployment of solar energy, and in the International Platform on Sustainable Finance (IPSF) to mobilise private capital towards environmentally sustainable investments.

