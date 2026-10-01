Belize Communities Take the Lead in New Push for Jobs, Skills and Stronger Futures

Elizabeth Mary Lanzi Mazzocchini, Head of the European Union Technical Support Office to Belize, placed the initiative within a partnership between the EU and Belize spanning more than 30 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toledo | Updated: 01-10-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 12:36 IST
Belize Communities Take the Lead in New Push for Jobs, Skills and Stronger Futures
Representative image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Belize

Twelve communities in Belize's Toledo District have agreed to help shape their own economic future through a partnership that puts residents at the centre of decisions about jobs, businesses and livelihoods. Village alcaldes and chairpersons signed Letters of Intent with the Government of Belize and the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Punta Gorda on 24 September, opening the next phase of work under the European Union-funded PROSPER project.

PROSPER, short for Participation, Ownership and Sustainable Progress for Economic Resilience, is a four-year project implemented by the ILO in partnership with Belize's Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development and Local Government. The signing follows months of engagement and consultation, moving the participating Toledo communities into an implementation phase focused on turning locally identified needs and opportunities into practical economic development plans.

Fifteen communities take ownership of local development

The Toledo communities joining the project are Medina Bank, Golden Stream, San Miguel, San Pedro Columbia, San Antonio, Blue Creek, Aguacate, Santa Cruz, Pueblo Viejo, San Jose, Na-Luum Ca and Laguna Village. They joined Maya Centre, Seine Bight and Hopkins in Stann Creek District, which formalized their participation in May, bringing the number of participating communities across the two districts to 15.

The Letters of Intent record a commitment to work together in good faith and are not legally binding agreements. They set out responsibilities for communities, the Government and the ILO, recognizing that residents should have ownership of the process and a meaningful say in its direction. Speaking for the signing communities, Laguna community leader Rosa Mis said development must actively involve local men, women and young people, reflecting their decision to collaborate on practical opportunities for residents.

Community representatives attended an information session after the ceremony to discuss the next steps for Local Action Groups, which will serve as the main planning mechanism in each community. These groups will identify local priorities, existing assets, obstacles and economic opportunities, using that knowledge to develop plans grounded in the places where people live and work.

Skills and business support turn plans into opportunities

Residents are expected to benefit from technical and entrepreneurial training, business development assistance, mentorship, stronger connections to markets and better access to financial services. PROSPER will support work-based learning through local training institutions, connecting community planning with opportunities to build skills and strengthen livelihoods, with particular attention to women and young people.

Oscar Requena, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development and Local Government, said the project fits Belize's national rural development strategy and supports residents in taking the lead in their development. He emphasized the responsibility of community leaders to move plans into action and help people access decent work. Thomas Kring, Deputy Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, described planning as the starting point for stronger enterprises, resilient livelihoods and improved market access.

Elizabeth Mary Lanzi Mazzocchini, Head of the European Union Technical Support Office to Belize, placed the initiative within a partnership between the EU and Belize spanning more than 30 years. She stressed that sustainable development should be inclusive, rooted in local communities and reflected in practical improvements to people's lives, with opportunities for women and young people receiving special attention as activities begin on the ground.

Clear responsibilities will shape what happens next

The partnership divides the work across institutions and community leadership. The ILO will provide technical guidance, project support and coordination with respect for local structures and practices. The Government will support implementation through policies and programmes, connect activities with relevant ministries and departments, and link the work to national development priorities. Community leaders will encourage participation, improve communication and help maintain transparency, accountability and local ownership.

The ceremony brought together Requena, Kring and Mazzocchini with Osmond Martinez, Minister of Economic Transformation, and Raul Salazar, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Belize, reflecting the range of support behind the project. Its value for residents will depend on whether that support produces workable plans, stronger local capacity and economic opportunities that improve working lives across Southern Belize, giving communities a direct role in deciding what progress should look like.

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