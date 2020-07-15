Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal: ASHA workers get smartphones to perform duties efficiently

He said ASHA workers not only helped in detecting the people with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms but also motivated them to strictly follow quarantine norms. Later, presiding over a meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers of the state through video conferencing from Shimla, Thakur directed them to keep a strict vigil on the arrival of migrant labourers particularly in industrial units.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:30 IST
Himachal: ASHA workers get smartphones to perform duties efficiently

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has distributed free smartphones to accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers in the state to help them perform their duties efficiently, an official statement said. The phones were distributed to some of the total 7,842 ASHA workers as part of a scheme launched by the chief minister, an ASHA union representative said, adding that the remaining workers would be provided the phones soon.

Addressing the workers through video conference, Thakur said with the help of the smartphones, ASHA workers would be able to use applications like 'Himarogya', 'TB Mukt Himachal' app and perform their jobs efficiently, the statement said. He said the mobile phones would also help them in effective dissemination of information, education and communication through single push button including videos and posters and bulk SMS, it said.

The chief minister said the state government had given an incentive of Rs 1000 per month for four months from March to June to ASHA workers and is providing another incentive of Rs 2000 per month for July and August, it said. Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has been fighting COVID-19 effectively and ASHA workers of the state have played a pivotal role in controlling the spread of the virus. He said ASHA workers not only helped in detecting the people with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms but also motivated them to strictly follow quarantine norms.

Later, presiding over a meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers of the state through video conferencing from Shimla, Thakur directed them to keep a strict vigil on the arrival of migrant labourers particularly in industrial units. Thakur said the state government had decided that industrialists or their contractors would be allowed to bring labourers after due approval of the administration and they would be quarantined as per the guidelines issued by the health department.

The chief minister said that big industrial units would have to create adequate quarantine capacities. He also directed the industries and labour and employment departments to keep a strict vigil on industrial units to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued from time to time in this regard. Thakur said that keeping in view the festive season, the state government has decided not to open temples and other religious places in the state for the time being to avoid overcrowding.

He also directed the officers to strictly enforce the decision of allowing the participation of not more than 50 people in marriages and other family functions. Thakur said about 1,557 residents of Himachal Pradesh have returned to the state from 78 cities of 61 foreign countries after being medically examined. He said that out of these 1,117 people had arrived at New Delhi airport, 192 at Amritsar airport and 248 at Chandigarh international airport.

The chief minister also directed the DCs to be more vigilant keeping in view the rainy season as it may increase the cases of viral and related ailments causing extra burden on health institutions..

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand HC grants bail to 17 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 17 foreign nationals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.All of them were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. They were taken into custody in March from Ranchis Hindpiri a...

Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre,' a mistake

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.You know, it is a bit bizarre. I dont really fully understand it, ...

UN warns COVID-19 has threatened child vaccination programmes

The United Nations warned Wednesday about an alarming decline in childhood vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the likelihood a child born today will have all recommended vaccines by the age of 5 is less than 20 perce...

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Hundreds protested in central Moscow on Wednesday against constitutional reforms introduced earlier this month that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, a Reuters witness said. About 500 demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020