Raj: No respite from heat despite showers

People of Rajasthan got no respite from hot and sultry weather on Wednesday despite some parts of the state getting light to moderate rainfall, a Met department official said. According to the Meteorological department, 40 mm rainfall was recorded in Gangapur, 30 mm each in Amet, Dungarpur, Tatgarh, Ajmer, and 20 mm in Kherwada in the last 24 hours.

While 6.2 mm rain was recorded in Kota, 2.6 mm in Dabok, 2.4 mm in Vanasthali and a drizzle in Bhilwara. The Met spokesperson said that the maximum temperature at most places in the state increased by two to three degrees Celsius as compared to Tuesday.

He said Bikaner was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius followed by 43.6 in Phalaudi, 43.4 in Jaisalmer, 42.8 in Jodhpur, 42.3 in Barmer, 41.9 in Sriganganagar, 40.4 in Churu, 40 in Ajmer, 38.6 in Jaipur, 36.8 Kota and 35 degree Celsius in Dabok. The minimum temperatures in all the major cities of the state were recorded between 24.8 to 31.7 degree Celsius, said the official.