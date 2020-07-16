Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong seeks CBI probe against Manipur CM in drugs seizure case

The Congress in Manipur on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the case related to Chief Minister N Biren Singh allegedly pressurising a lady police officer to release an arrested drug kingpin and also sought his resignation on moral grounds.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:25 IST
Cong seeks CBI probe against Manipur CM in drugs seizure case

The Congress in Manipur on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the case related to Chief Minister N Biren Singh allegedly pressurising a lady police officer to release an arrested drug kingpin and also sought his resignation on moral grounds. At a press conference held here, President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) M Okendro Singh and Okram Ibobi Singh, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), demanded that the case be handed over to the central investigating agency.

MPCC president said, it is a very serious matter that the chief minister has pressurised the lady police officer to withdraw the case against drug lord Lukhosei Zou from whom a large amount of heroine and "world is yours" tablets were seized as revealed by the police officer. Ibobi Singh said the case should not be handled by the Manipur Police who were trying to withdraw it.

"It should be handed over to an independent agency like the CBI to find out the facts of the case. For that matter the state cabinet should take a decision that the case of Lhukhosei Zou be handed over to the CBI," Ibobi Singh said. "If the state cabinet can not take the decision, the chief minister should resign on moral grounds immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has denied the allegations against him. Talking to the media on the sidelines of a function, Biren Singh said his government would not spare anybody found indulging in drugs and narcotics trade.

Thounaojam Brinda, Manipur Police Service (MPS) officer and former Additional Superintendent of Police, Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) in her affidavit submitted before the Manipur High Court on Monday alleged that the chief minister had pressurised her to release Zhou, a former Chairman of Autonomous District Council (ADC), Chandel district of Manipur. She had submitted her affidavit in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt case registered by the High Court against her and others following comments on a Facebook post by the officer in which she allegedly undermined and criticised the court for granting three weeks bail to the accused drug kingpin in a 2018 drugs smuggling case.

In the affidavit, she said after an operation commanded by her, the Manipur Police arrested Zou on June 19, 2018 along with seven others and seized 4.5 kg of heroine powder, 2,80,200 'world is yours' tablets, Rs 57,18,000 cash, Rs 95,000 old currency notes and several other incriminating articles. She further stated in the affidavit that a state BJP functionary visited her and said that the Biren Singh was extremely furious over her defiance to release Zou, who is close to the chief minister's wife, and told her to let him go.

Brinda, however, did not relent..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana attorney general says mask mandate likely illegal

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, issued a legal opinion Wednesday saying the governors statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions to combat the outbreak appear to viola...

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sams Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requiremen...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020