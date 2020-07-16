Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard Limited signs contract for construction, supply of Autonomous Electric Vessels

The Ministry of Shipping has said that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi signed contracts for construction and supply of two Autonomous Electric Ferry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:32 IST
Cochin Shipyard Limited signs contract for construction, supply of Autonomous Electric Vessels
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Shipping has said that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) signed contracts for construction and supply of two Autonomous Electric Ferry. "Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi signed contracts for construction and supply of Two (2) nos Autonomous Electric Ferry for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway with an option to build two more identical vessels," the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It further said, "CSL is the largest commercial shipbuilder in India. The company clinched this prestigious export order from ASKO Maritime AS, the subsidiary group of Norges Gruppen ASA, one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment." "This Autonomous Electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjord. These vessels will be managed by M/s. Massterly AS, the first company set up to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between M/s. Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and M/s. Wilhelmsen, one of the largest Maritime shipping companies," the Shipping Ministry said.

The statement said, once in operation, this vessel will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of Autonomous Vessels with Zero Carbon Emission. It said the 67 meter long vessels will initially be delivered as a Full-Electric Transport Ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity battery. After the commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.

"The vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering to be carried out by CSL. They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in Norway," it said. According to the statement, the CSL won this export order after a detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer. CSL's proven capability and track record to deliver world quality high-end vessels to prestigious clients in Western Europe also found favour with the client.

CSL holds this contract, obtained within the current constraints posed by the pandemic, in high significance. CSL is already constructing 23 hybrid electric boats for the Kochi Water Metro. This project is expected to catapult CSL into the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world capable of handling high tech vessel construction, the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MNS workers vandalise Agriculture Department's office in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to g...

Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries

Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the US will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one...

Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

The wait for Dan Carters Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturdays clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness. Hes pulled up a bit tight,...

Kerala: COVID-19 treatment centre set-up at Calicut University in Malappuram

A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram district of Kerala. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that patients who have tested positive but dont have any symptoms w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020