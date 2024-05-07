ED Tells SC: Arvind Kejriwal Stayed in 7-Star Hotel During 2022 Goa Polls; Bills Paid by Delhi Govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:35 IST
Arvind Kejriwal stayed in 7-star hotel during 2022 Goa polls, part of bills paid by Delhi govt's general administration dept: ED to SC.
