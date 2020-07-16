Four missing trekkers located in Uttarakhand; SDRF on rescue mission

Four trekkers who went missing on their way to Vasuki Tal from Kedarnath Temple have been located and all of them are safe, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday. "Chief Minister has spoken to all of them and the SDRF team is trying to evacuate them," the CMO said.

The four missing travellers on the Triyuginarayan trek are safe. The administration has contacted them and soon they will be rescued, the CMO said. The trekkers are Himanshu Gurung, Harsh Bhandari, Mohit Bhatt and Jagdish Bisht and hail from Dehradun and Nainital districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the SDRF teams have left for the Vasukital route to search for missing trackers. On July 14, police gave the information about the missing trekkers to SDRF. Following this, a team immediately from Kedarnath was deputed to the search for the missing trekkers. However, due to bad weather, the operation could not be continued. Later on Commandant of SDRF, Trupti Bhatt sent teams for extensive search on trekking routes from Kedarnath to Triyuginarayan, Sonprayag to Vasuki Tal, the SDRF said.

A helicopter has also been allocated for the search operations, it added. (ANI)