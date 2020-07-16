Left Menu
Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results declared

The results of Class 12 Tamil Nadu State Board Examination was announced on Thursday, the overall pass percentage is 92.34 per cent.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 10:20 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

The results of Class 12 Tamil Nadu State Board Examination was announced on Thursday, the overall pass percentage is 92.34 percent. The results announced today are for the students who took the exams in March 2020.

As many as 7.79 lakh 12th standard students wrote the exams in March 2020. 92.3 percent of the students who wrote 12th exams in Tamil Nadu have cleared it. The passing percentage of girls in the state stands at 94.80 percent while for boys it stands at 89.41 percent.

