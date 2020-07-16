Head of Maninagar Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan in Ahmedabad dies
The head of one of the divisions of Swaminarayan sect, which has its temple in Maninagar area here in Gujarat, died on Thursday, the temple authorities said. He was 78.
Purushottampriyadasji Maharaj, head of the 'Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan', breathed his last at a private hospital here early Thursday morning, a statement by the temple said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise.
"Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted. "We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," Modi said in another tweet.
