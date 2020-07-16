Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senzo Mchunu to visit OR Tambo Municipality to drive GBV responses

Minister Mchunu has been assigned by Cabinet to lead the District as its champion in the implementation of the District Development Model to enhance the capacity of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastern Cape | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:00 IST
Senzo Mchunu to visit OR Tambo Municipality to drive GBV responses
The Minister will lead the establishment of GBVF intervention programmes in the area to readily respond to the crisis as part of the national response plan of the government to fight the scourge.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday visit the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape to set up interventions that will drive responses to the national crisis of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV).

Minister Mchunu has been assigned by Cabinet to lead the District as its champion in the implementation of the District Development Model to enhance the capacity of the state.

The Minister will interact with all the relevant stakeholders in the District to deliberate on the District's developmental imperatives.

The Minister will lead the establishment of GBVF intervention programmes in the area to readily respond to the crisis as part of the national response plan of the government to fight the scourge.

The plan comes at a time when the government has pulled all its resources across the country in an effort to mitigate the effects of the ravaging COVID-19 cases that are growing rapidly on a daily basis.

Minister Mchunu is also expected to meet with the leadership and the relevant stakeholders of the District municipality to come up with Rapid Responses to the GBVF crisis, on the District's developmental imperatives and on COVID-19 cases.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyds death in U.S. police cu...

Russia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine -wealth fund head

Russia plans to produce 30 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine domestically this year, with the potential to manufacture further 170 million doses abroad, the head of the countrys sovereign wealth fund said.The first human tri...

Won't stop posting content, be intimidated: Vir Das on receiving abuses

Mumbai, Jul 16 PTI&#160;Actor-comedian Vir Das on Thursday said he wont be intimidated by online hate, but requested followers to avoid the monsoon of abuses coming his way from trolls by not reading the comments on his Twitter.&#160; Das ...

Northern Railway completes electrification work on 130 km line in Punjab, Haryana

The Northern Railway has completed the electrification work of 130 km section in Punjab and Haryana which will ensure that no more diesel locomotives are used in the stretch, officials said Thursday. The electrified lines include 62 km long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020