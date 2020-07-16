TDP delegation meets President Kovind; seeks his intervention to restore rule of law in AP

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded his urgent intervention to help uphold democratic values and the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation, which included TDP leaders Jayadev Galla, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumer, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Kesineni Srinivas, informed the president about the breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state and infringement of fundamental rights of citizens.

The delegation also demanded a probe into various irregularities being carried out by the state government in order to plunder public money. "The ruling YSRCP government in the last one year has been relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies, and in the process pushing the state towards 'jungle raj," Galla alleged in a 52-page representation submitted to Kovind. The four pillars of democracy are being "undermined" and are under attack by the ruling party, he alleged. Even the Supreme Court and High Court of Andhra Pradesh have continuously reprimanded or struck down unconstitutional laws and policies, Galla said, adding, the ruling party was trying to "subvert" the judiciary and its orders by carrying out "cosmetic changes" and trying to implement its own decision.

The delegation also claimed that YSRCP leaders are involved in neck-deep corruption in sand, land, liquor and mines among others, while the government is attacking the media and harassing Dalits, backward class and women. Since the leaders of TDP are raising their voice against it, the ruling YSRCP government in turn is attacking them psychologically, financially and physically, apart from threatening them with false cases, Galla alleged. "We urge your good office to take cognizance of various violations being carried out by the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and take action accordingly." In order to restore constitutional functioning, it is significant that the central government has to intervene to set right the constitutional machinery in the state. Further, it is also vital to conduct enquiry into various irregularities being carried out by the state government, he said.

"Your timely intervention would instill confidence among the people during these tiring and dark times and would help in upholding the democractic values, rule of law and Constitution," Galla noted..