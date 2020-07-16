Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver "sleeps," car hits tree; 6 killed in TN

Five people belonging to a family and a car driver were killed while two children sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree near here on Thursday, police said. As soon as the vehicle hit the tree, the driver lost control, he said. The family, belonging to a village in Tirunelveli district were on their way to Kancheepuram where they own a business..

PTI | Villupuram | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST
Driver "sleeps," car hits tree; 6 killed in TN

Five people belonging to a family and a car driver were killed while two children sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree near here on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred during the wee hours today at Pathiri village near Tindivanam, about 38 km from here and all the six bodies have been brought to the government medical college hospital here for autopsy.

The two injured children were being treated at the same facility, the official said. An eight year old girl also died and two other children aged 4 and 9 were injured.

"It appears the driver slept moments before the mishap at about 5.15 am when the vehicle was on the highway in the periphery of Pathiri village," a police official at the jurisdictional police station told PTI quoting an eye-witness account. As soon as the vehicle hit the tree, the driver lost control, he said.

The family, belonging to a village in Tirunelveli district were on their way to Kancheepuram where they own a business..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shares stumble after high-profile, unprecedented hack

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 in pre-market trading on Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to the social media companys internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and companies...

NTPC manager caught red-handed while taking bribe: CBI

The CBI has caught an NTPC manager red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh here for clearing the bills of a firm hired for cleaning the solar power panels of the PSU, an official said on Thursday. The CBI registered the case and laid the...

EU lawmakers want action over "continuing deterioration of democracy" in Poland

The European Union must act against Polands nationalist government for undermining democracy, a European Parliament committee said on Thursday after the re-election of a conservative president in the ex-communist country. A report by the EU...

Azeri minister sacked for "meaningless" efforts over conflict with Armenia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister on Thursday after accusing him of meaningless negotiations with neighbouring Armenia amid a flare-up in hostilities between two South Caucasus countries.Eleven Azeri soldiers and a ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020