Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Patient carried to hospital on makeshift stretcher in Doda

A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers to reach the hospital because of poor road connectivity in the Malwana area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:18 IST
J-K: Patient carried to hospital on makeshift stretcher in Doda
A visual from the July 11 incident. . Image Credit: ANI

A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers to reach the hospital because of poor road connectivity in the Malwana area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

After the video of the incident came to light, district officials have ordered an inquiry.

"It came to our notice that a patient was taken to the hospital in a 'palki' by some people, who said that road was not made. At present, only half the road is complete. There are some forest clearance and court cases involved in the project. We have ordered an inquiry and due action will be taken," said Kishori Lal, ADC, Doda. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media.It is almost...

Indonesia flash floods death toll reaches 21

Jakarta, July 16 XinhuaANI The number of casualties of flash floods and landslides in Indonesias South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on Wednesday, with 31 others missing, an official said. The search and rescue efforts were intensified in th...

HRD Ministry launches NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of AP

The first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra Pradesh was launched by Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre virtually in New Delhi today.While addres...

Twitter shares stumble after high-profile, unprecedented hack

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 in pre-market trading on Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to the social media companys internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and companies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020