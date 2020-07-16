J-K: Patient carried to hospital on makeshift stretcher in Doda

A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers to reach the hospital because of poor road connectivity in the Malwana area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

After the video of the incident came to light, district officials have ordered an inquiry.

"It came to our notice that a patient was taken to the hospital in a 'palki' by some people, who said that road was not made. At present, only half the road is complete. There are some forest clearance and court cases involved in the project. We have ordered an inquiry and due action will be taken," said Kishori Lal, ADC, Doda. (ANI)