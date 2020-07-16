Odisha: Man kills woman, enters police outpost with her severed head
Kartik Kerai axed 62-year-old Nandini Purti to death, a few days after the demise of his ailing cousin, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jajpur Road, Chinmaya Nayak said. Villagers told the police that one of Kerai's cousins had fallen sick recently and the accused had taken him to the woman for treatment as she was locally known as a witch doctor.PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:23 IST
Carrying the severed head of a woman he allegedly killed holding her responsible for the death of a relative, a 30-year-old man walked around one kilometre to reach a police outpost in Odisha's Jajpur district and surrendered, an official said on Thursday. The incident happened in Chhatara village in Danagadi police station area on Wednesday night, he said. Kartik Kerai axed 62-year-old Nandini Purti to death, a few days after the demise of his ailing cousin, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jajpur Road, Chinmaya Nayak said. "We have recovered the body and initiated an investigation. The accused is being interrogated in order to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident," the SDPO said. Villagers told the police that one of Kerai's cousins had fallen sick recently and the accused had taken him to the woman for treatment as she was locally known as a witch doctor. Kerai and his cousin returned home after getting an assurance from the woman that he would be cured.
However, the condition of Kerai’s cousin deteriorated and he was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack earlier this month. He later died in the hospital, the police officer added. PTI CORR SKN BDC SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Jajpur
- Odisha
- Danagadi
- Jajpur Road
- Cuttack
- SCB Medical College and Hospital
ALSO READ
Odisha govt allows counter sale of liquor from today
Odisha police apologises to minor girl, dismisses from service cop who allegedly raped her
Odisha cop dismissed over rape, abortion of minor girl; Police tenders public apology to victim
Odisha police apologises to minor girl; cop arrested for raping her
229 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 7545