Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai, none hurt

A portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday and there was no report of any injury so far, a civic official said. A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said. The rescue team is trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris, the official said.

Further details are awaited..