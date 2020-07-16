HRD Ministry launches NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of AP

The first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra Pradesh was launched by Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriya 'Nishank' and Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre virtually in New Delhi today.

While addressing the participants the HRD Minister said that NISHTHA is a National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement at the elementary stage under Samagra Shiksha -a flagship programme of MHRD to improve learning outcomes.

The Minister added that NISHTHA in face-to-face mode was launched on 21st August 2019. Thereafter, 33 states/UTs have launched this programme in their states/UTs in collaboration under Samagra Shiksha, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. In 29 States/UTs, the NISHTHA training programme has been completed by the NCERT at the state level. In 4 States/UTs (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, J&K and Bihar), the training at the state level is still in progress. In two states, it is yet to be launched. District level teacher training programme has been initiated in 23 States/UTs.

Shri Pokhriyal highlighted that around 23,000 Key Resource Persons and 17.5 lakh teachers and school heads have been covered under this NISHTHA face to face mode till date.

The Minister informed that due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the sudden lockdown has affected the conduct of this programme in face-to-face mode. Therefore, for providing training to the remaining 24 lakh teachers and school heads, NISHTHA has been customized for the online mode to be conducted through DIKSHA and NISHTHA portals by the NCERT.

He further informed that Andhra Pradesh is the first state for which we are launching an on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons through NISHTHA portal. These resource persons will help in the mentoring of teachers of Andhra Pradesh, who will take on-line NISHTHA training on DIKSHA later on.

Shri Pokhriyal informed that the modules developed under NISHTHA focus on the holistic development of children and hence include curriculum and inclusive education health and well-being, personal social qualities, art integrated learning, initiatives in school education, subject-specific pedagogies, ICT in teaching-learning, leadership, pre-school education, pre-vocational education, etc. All the modules are centred around learning outcomes and, learner-centred pedagogy. He added that these modules are made interactive with reflective and engaging activities for teachers providing space to educational games, quizzes, etc. for joyful learning by the teachers and school heads, which in turn will motivate teachers to implement this in their classroom for enhancing students' learning outcomes.

Shri Pokhriyal appreciated the efforts of MHRD and NCERT for building capacities of teachers and school heads at the elementary level across the country through NISHTHA. This will not only help in enhancing the learning outcomes of students but also in their all-round development.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Dhotre said that The world has been developing at a rapid pace. In order to be in sync with this fast-evolving world, our teachers also need to constantly upgrade their world view, understanding, and methods of teaching. It is imperative for us to enable this as an ever-continuing process across the country in the most effective manner.

He added that our in-service teacher education system must be sensitive to the feedback from the teachers. And the teachers' individual innovations must be recognised for their pedagogic values and should become part of our standard teaching methods. It is also important for us that our teachers must be very actively sensitized towards the diversities of our country. Then only our children can become sensitive to the huge and different diversities is of this vast nation. With these efforts only, our children can grow up with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, as envisaged by our honourable Prime Minister.

He further added that technology can't replace good teachers, but good teachers assisted by technology can do wonders in transforming education. Under the visionary leadership of our prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are committed to ensuring value-based quality education assisted by technology for realising Atmanirbhar Bharat.

NISHTHA- online includes multiple approaches for interaction. While there are text modules alongwith videos, there will also be live sessions by the National level Resource persons on DTH Swayam Prabha TV Channel. Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) will also be utilized for interaction with teachers. Shri Dhotre congratulated the officials of NCER and MHRD for the initiative.

In NISHTHA-face-to-face, first-level training had been provided by the National Resource Group (NRG) to the Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons-Leadership (SRPs-L) identified by the states/UTs. The NRG had been constituted and oriented by the NCERT drawing members from the NCERT, NIEPA and KVS. KRPs and SRPs-L had provided training directly to teachers at block level reducing the cascading effect of training. In NISHTHA –online also, Key Resource Persons will play the role of mentors for the teachers.

(With Inputs from PIB)