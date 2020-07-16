Left Menu
J-K: Facebook user held for posting threatening video against man affiliated with political party

Police received a complaint from a businessman hailing from the Bemina area of the city alleging that a social media user, Abu Huzaife, who claimed to be from Gujranwala in Pakistan, had uploaded a threatening video against him for his association with a political party on his Facebook account, they said. "During the course of investigation, the Sopore Police with the help of the Cyber Police was able to identify the fake social media handler.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:17 IST
Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) A Facebook user from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested for allegedly uploading a threatening video against a businessman who is affiliated with a political party, police said on Thursday. Police received a complaint from a businessman hailing from the Bemina area of the city alleging that a social media user, Abu Huzaife, who claimed to be from Gujranwala in Pakistan, had uploaded a threatening video against him for his association with a political party on his Facebook account, they said.

"During the course of investigation, the Sopore Police with the help of the Cyber Police was able to identify the fake social media handler. He was identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir alias Danish, a resident of Brath Kalan in Sopore,” a police spokesman said. “He (Mir) has been also found involved in misusing the social media platform by creating fake accounts and posting seditious and provocative posts for anti-national activities which are highly prejudicial in maintaining law and order," the spokesman added.

He said Mir was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody. Police have identified many social media accounts and persons who are misusing social media for anti-national activities, the spokesman said.  He said cases have been registered against these account handlers.  "Those who create fake accounts on social media to run anti-state propaganda and spread fake information will be identified and dealt under law," the spokesman said.  He said police with the help of cyber police is in the process of indenting the antecedents of 200 such accounts who have been propagating anti-state content in order to create law and order problem in the region.

