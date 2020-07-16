Woman found dead at rented house in Shimla

A 23-year-old woman working as an assistant to a high court lawyer was found dead at her rented accommodation here on Thursday, the police said. Prima facie, it seemed that she died due to electric shock, they added. The woman is a resident of Solan district and lived at a rented house here.

An expert team from the state forensic science laboratory (SFSL) has been asked to visit the spot for inspection, they said. The additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the Sadar SHO visited the spot and the body has been sent to IGMC hospital for post-mortem, the police added.