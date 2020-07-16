Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:06 IST
HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thursday. HRD Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre was also present at the launch.

The HRD Minister said NISHTHA is organised at the elementary stage under Samagra Shiksha, a Centrally sponsored flagship programme of MHRD to improve learning outcomes. He said the government had launched NISHTHA in face-to-face mode on August 21, 2019. Thereafter, 33 states and union territories launched this programme in collaboration under Samagra Shiksha. In 29 states/union territories (UTs) the NCERT completed the NISHTHA training programme at the state level. In four states/UTs (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar), the training at the state level is still in progress. In two states, it is yet to be launched. A district-level teacher training programme has been initiated in 23 states/UTs.

The Minister highlighted that around 23,000 key resource persons and 17.5 lakh teachers and school heads have been covered under the NISHTHA face-to-face mode till date. "The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has affected the conduct of this programme in face-to-face mode. Therefore, for providing training to the remaining 24 lakh teachers and school heads, the NCERT has customised NISHTHA for the online mode through the DIKSHA and NISHTHA portals," Pokhriyal said.

He said Andhra Pradesh is the first state for which the government is launching the online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons through the NISHTHA portal. These resource persons will help in the mentoring of teachers of Andhra Pradesh, who will take online NISHTHA training on DIKSHA later on. Pokhriyal said the modules developed under NISHTHA focus on the holistic development of children and hence include curriculum and inclusive education health and well-being, personal social qualities, art integrated learning, initiatives in school education, subject-specific pedagogies, ICT in teaching-learning, leadership, pre-school education and pre-vocational education. All the modules are centered around learning outcomes and learner-centered pedagogy.

He added that these modules are made interactive with reflective and engaging activities for teachers providing space to educational games and quizzes for joyful learning by the teachers and school heads, which in turn will motivate teachers to implement this in their classroom for enhancing students' learning outcomes. Pokhriyal appreciated the efforts of MHRD and NCERT for building capacities of teachers and school heads at the elementary level across the country through NISHTHA. "This will not only help in enhancing learning outcomes of students but also in their all-round development," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in women prisoners and COVID measures, ‘making sentences worse’

More than 700,000 women are in prison around the world, and that number is growing much faster than men, the Human Rights Council has heard.In a debate about conditions in detention and how to do more to protect female detainees during the ...

England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October

Englands football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8. Gareth Southgates side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020. England and Wales have last played ...

Kochi: Photographer saves life of man presumed dead

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot. Edathala police officials asked Tomy Thomas, a photographer to take the pictures of a dead man, Sivadasan ne...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league LPF said. The game, part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020