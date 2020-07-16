With record spike of 8,641, Maha's COVID-19 count now 2,84,281

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike of 8,641 new coroanvirus cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281, the state health department said. With 266 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,194, it said in a statement.

5,527 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 1,58,140. So far, 14,46, 386 people have been tested while there are 1,14,907active cases in the state.

Mumbai accounted for 56 out of 266 deaths on Thursday. The country's financial capital also reported 1,476 new patients.

Mumbai's case tally now is 97,950 and coronavirus death toll is 5,523, the statement said. Recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.63 percent while the case fatality rate is 3.94 percent.

Currently, 7,10,394 people are in home quarantine and 42,833are in institutional quarantine. Among other cities, Pune recorded 1,584 new coroanvirus infections while Aurangabad city reported 53 new cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai city accounted for 4,473 new cases and 181 deaths on Thursday, taking its case tally to 1,88,373 and death toll to 7,846. In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali, two satellite cities, are the worst hit with 16,248 and 16,661 total cases, respectively.

Nashik city in north Maharashtra recorded 213new cases, Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune reported 555 new cases, Jalgaon district 198 new cases. Aurangabad district reported 66 new patients while Jalna district reported 57 new cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,84,281, New cases 8,641, Deaths 11,194 Recoveries 1,58,140, Active cases 1,14,907, People tested 14,46,386.