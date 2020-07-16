Left Menu
Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry, Pb

According to the Meteorological department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 35.2 degrees while Karnal, which received light showers, registered a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry, Pb
The maximum temperatures on Thursday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with showers lashing a few places in both the states. According to the Meteorological department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 35.2 degrees while Karnal, which received light showers, registered a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, which also received light showers, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met department's forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

