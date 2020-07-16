Light showers occur in UP
Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places in the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT office said here on Thursday The areas where rainfall was recorded are Soraon (Allahabad) 11 cm, Chanderdeepghat (Gorakhpur) 9 cm, Robertganj (Sonbhadra), Pherenda (Maharajganj), Puranpur (Pilibhit) 4 cm each and Karvi (Chitrakoot) 3 cm, it said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:57 IST
The areas where rainfall was recorded are Soraon (Allahabad) 11 cm, Chanderdeepghat (Gorakhpur) 9 cm, Robertganj (Sonbhadra), Pherenda (Maharajganj), Puranpur (Pilibhit) 4 cm each and Karvi (Chitrakoot) 3 cm, it said. The highest maximum temperature over the state was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Kanpur and Aligarh, the MeT office said. It has forecast rains along with thundershowers at many places over the state on Friday with warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lighting at isolated places.
