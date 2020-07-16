Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing registers case against unknown persons for duping people

The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly duping investors on the pretext of giving high returns against their money, officials said on Thursday. The case was registered on Wednesday, they said. Police said that five people alleged that they were approached by one Anil Kumar, who works as a data entry operator at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), about making investments with an alleged company called Cinemirchi Productions Private Limited. He introduced them to the director of the company at their Dwarka Sector-13 office. Chandrakant Sharma, the alleged director, told them that he was in the entertainment business and used to make films almost every year and earn huge profits, a senior police officer said. "He promised a profit at 60-70 per cent per annum on their invested amount in the various plans of the company. He assured that the profit would be given to investors on daily, monthly or yearly basis as per their preferences," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said. Later, the complainants invested money. They were getting payments in the initial period as promised, but after a few months, the alleged company started defaulting, the officer said. When they confronted Sharma, post dated cheques were issued, which got bounced later, he said

Since 2018, 71 people have invested around Rs 6 crores in the company, he said. An enquiry revealed that the alleged company was running a ponzi-like scheme. Its brochure and websites show hefty returns of 60 per cent per annum in their various lucrative plans, Mishra said. The company made payments to investors in the initial months, but later stopped. "We have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has been taken up," he added.