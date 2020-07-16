Delhi: SDMC to plant 40,000 trees as part of plantation drive

Seeking to increase the city's green cover, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be planting 40,000 trees as part of a mega drive, officials said on Thursday. Mayor Anamika planted 50 saplings in Hari Nagar ward of the Central Zone of the south Delhi civic body. "SDMC will conduct its mega plantation drive this year and has aimed to plant over 40,000 tree saplings and shrubs across all four zones," she said. This will include at least 100 Rudrakash trees in each of the four zones -- south, central, west and Najafgarh, she said.

"This year we will focus on planting broad-leaved trees species such as palash, ber, jhilmil and even peepal, which are more effective as a filter for air pollution, compared to other species," she said. Besides, amaltash, ashok, molsori, neem, kachnar, champa and African mahogany, will also be planted, the mayor said. The SDMC will achieve the target with involvement of councillors, local residents and schoolchildren in each ward. This will definitely result in a better environment for the society, the civic body said in a statement. Chairman of the SDMC's Standing Committee Rajdutt Gehlot said increasing green cover is the best way to fight growing air pollution in the capital. He also exhorted all sections of the society to join the plantation drive and ensure survival of the planted saplings and trees.