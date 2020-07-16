Left Menu
Palghar lynching case: Rumours killed victims, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the CID, which was asked to investigate the Palghar lynching incident, has filed a chargesheet in the case.

16-07-2020
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the CID, which was asked to investigate the Palghar lynching incident, has filed a chargesheet in the case. "Two sadhus and one driver were killed in the Palghar lynching case. The CID was asked to investigate the matter. It has filed a chargesheet in the court," he said.

Pointing out that rumours led to the incident, Deshmukh added, "As per their probe, the incident took place due to rumours, like children being kidnapped from the place, among others. It was unfortunate that some political parties tried to give it a religious colour." "As many as 808 people were enquired during the probe, of whom 154 have been arrested. The court will hear the matter", the minister said.

Earlier on April 16, two Sadhus and one driver were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, who suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

