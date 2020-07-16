Kerala: State govt converts Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield stadium into COVID Care Centre

The district administration of Thiruvananthapuram has set up COVID-19 first-line treatment centres in the city in the wake of a surge in cases. In its effort to fight the pandemic, the Kerala government is converting the International Convention Centre in Greenfield stadium into COVID Care Centres. The district administration is setting up a first-line COVID-19 care centre with 750 beds at the Greenfield stadium. Asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be kept under observation here.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arun P V, the district programme manager of the COVID-19 control cell said, "Yesterday, the CM has announced that 750 beds facilities will be arranged at the Greenfield stadium and the complexes attached to it. In the first stage, we are planning to set up 300 beds at the International Convention Centre. We will occupy blocks in the stadium's pavilion where we will accommodate around 450 beds. "Currently there are around 10 first-line care centres in the district. This one is the same facility which we are catering to the most number of beds as on the current requirements. The authorities are testing at large numbers since last one month and we have achieved the target considerably. The number of positive cases is being reported daily. Most of the cases are asymptomatic or mildly systemic," he added.

These patients will be moved to the COVID first-line treatment centre, where their conditions, physical health condition will be monitored. If the condition worsens they will be moved to COVID-19 hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Arun said. Pointing out that all arrangements have been provided in the area, he added, "We have arranged swab testing facilities for patients who are being admitted here. Based on the advisory from the government, we are recruiting doctors and paramedical staff. Currently, they are being trained in the various parts of the districts."

"We are in the process of arranging 5,000 beds in each district. When the cases increased, we will be able to accommodate patients, offering them proper facilities," he added. Speaking about the current situation in coastal areas, Dr Arun added, "We are getting more number of cases from the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. A number of cases are being reported from different ward here." (ANI)