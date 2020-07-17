Left Menu
Raj govt asks officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID norms

Officials were also asked to ensure proper compliance of social distancing and other norms such as wearing of masks to control the spread of the disease. During a high-level meeting to discuss the emerging situation in respect of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it was noted that the recent spike in the number of cases in many districts largely contributed to non-compliance of various orders, unregulated movement of persons across the inter-state border and of provisions pertaining to social distancing and wearing of masks, a circular said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:20 IST
Raj govt asks officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID norms

The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the government's orders issued in the past for regulating inter-state movement of people in view of the surge in coronavirus positive cases. Officials were also asked to ensure proper compliance of social distancing and other norms such as wearing of masks to control the spread of the disease.

During a high-level meeting to discuss the emerging situation in respect of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it was noted that the recent spike in the number of cases in many districts largely contributed to non-compliance of various orders, unregulated movement of persons across the inter-state border and of provisions pertaining to social distancing and wearing of masks, a circular said. “The directions of regulations of inter-state movement of persons issued on July 11 are required to be strictly enforced. It has come to notice of the government that unregulated movement of people across the state borders is contributing to upsurge of corona cases,” Additional chief secretary (home) Rohit Kumar Singh said in the circular issued to all divisional commissioners, collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police.

“The Collectors and SPs are once again directed to strictly enforce the regulation of inter-state movement of persons to contain spread effectively," he added.  He also asked officials to ensure mandatory use of masks at work and public places, ensuring social distancing, and frequent sanitization among other efforts to control the spread of the contagious disease. PTI SDA RDM RDM.

