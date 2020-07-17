Left Menu
Delhi Police rescues elderly after she accidentally locks herself in bed box

Nancy, who lives in south Delhi's Alaknanda, was monitoring CCTV camera footage of her grandmother's home in her moblie phone when she noticed that Kohli fell inside the bed box while trying to open it. She could not come out of the box due to her age and weakness.

17-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An 84-year-old woman was rescued on Thursday after she accidentally locked herself in a bed box at her home in Karol Bagh here, police said. A police team reached the woman's house in Dev Nagar area after receiving a call from her granddaughter Nancy and broke open the iron door of her flat with a hammer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The woman, Sworsh Kohli, was found locked inside the bed box, the DCP said. Nancy, who lives in south Delhi's Alaknanda, was monitoring CCTV camera footage of her grandmother's home in her moblie phone when she noticed that Kohli fell inside the bed box while trying to open it.

She could not come out of the box due to her age and weakness. The woman is stable now and doing fine, the DCP said..

