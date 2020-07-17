Left Menu
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal counters Delhi govt claims of 'reaching out' to assist people in COVID-19 times

In a bid to provide 'seva' amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal said that they have performed last rites of 165 deceased patients in the national capital while the Delhi Government is not "reaching out" to people, said Jitender Singh Shunty, Founder, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:42 IST
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal counters Delhi govt claims of 'reaching out' to assist people in COVID-19 times
Founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, Jitender Singh Shunty in conversation with ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to provide 'seva' amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal said that they have performed last rites of 165 deceased patients in the national capital while the Delhi Government is not "reaching out" to people, said Jitender Singh Shunty, Founder, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal. While speaking to ANI, Shunty said, "We started 'seva' in Delhi after the COVID-19 outbreak and we have performed last rites of 165 dead bodies as per the rituals, including 35 people whose family members couldn't do so as they had tested positive for coronavirus. We have also performed the last rites of seven unclaimed bodies as well."

Criticising the Delhi Government on handling the healthcare crisis, he said, "I have never seen a worse time than this where the administration has not even bothered to ask if there is any requirement of essentials or not in the last 15 days. How does one survive when the administration is not reaching out? People in societies are abandoning others," he said. "I appeal to the Delhi Government and the Prime Minister to pay attention to the warriors who are driving ambulances and performing last rites during this corona crisis. What if something happens to them as well? They are also someone's family," Shunty further said.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Friday, Delhi has reported a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths due to COVID-19. Previously, Shunty had also tested positive for coronavirus, along with his wife and son however, he has recovered now.

Recounting his experience, he said, "The newspaperman did not give us newspaper; neither did the guard come on duty. We felt as if we were terrorists. It was only through the support of my organisation that food became accessible." He also spoke about how the treatment could vary depending on the individual's status quo in society.

"If celebrities test positive for this virus, then it is treated as coronavirus. What about the people who are at home? They are always looked upon as a terrorist. Do you have to be a celebrity in this country to receive good healthcare?" he said. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, earlier this week. (ANI)

