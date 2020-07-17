Rohtak village sarpanch shot dead by armed assailants

Armed assailants shot dead the 75-year-old sarpanch of a village in Haryana's Rohtak district inside his home, police said on Friday. The unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle to the residence of Balkrishan, the village head of Chidi in Rohtak, and sought to meet him.

As they were allowed inside, they shot Balkrishsan at close range. "The sarpanch died on the way to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak," Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh Dahiya told PTI over the phone.

He said police were hopeful of making early arrests in the case. The motive behind the crime was not immediately clear, he said.

"We have registered a case and further investigations are on," the police officer said..