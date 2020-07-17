Left Menu
Speaking to reporters here, he opined that in such a situation, it was fine if there was an extension, "because we have to cut the chain." "If there is a serious lockdown for fourteen days, I feel that the chain can be cut," he said. Aimed at controlling the spike in cases, Bengaluru urban and rural areas are under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:17 IST
Bengaluru lockdown: Mayor& civic body Commissioner favour extension

Even as Bengaluru is under a week long lockdown till July 22, the city Mayor and commissioner of the civic body have favoured its extension, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Speculations are once again rife that the current lockdown is likely to be extended for 15 days, as that much time is required to break the chain.

"We are seeing that people are still coming out despite the lockdown. The awareness has not come among the people and even those who have an understanding about the virus are not maintaining social distancing," Mayor M Goutham Kumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he opined that in such a situation, it was fine if there was an extension, "because we have to cut the chain." "If there is a serious lockdown for fourteen days, I feel that the chain can be cut," he said.

Aimed at controlling the spike in cases, Bengaluru urban and rural areas are under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said if the chain has to be broken, the 15 day cycle has to end.

"There is already a one week long lockdown. The Chief Minister is holding a meeting, where a decision will be taken. In my personal opinion it will be good if the lockdown is for 15 days," he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will meet senior Ministers and officials in this regard on Friday. Yediyurappa had clarified on July 13, the eve of the lockdown, that there was no proposal before the government to extend it in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, and had appealed to people to cooperate by not to pay heed to rumours.

As of July 16 evening, cumulatively 51,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,032 deaths and 19,729 discharges. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 25,288 infections.

Out of 4,169 fresh cases reported on Thursday, a whopping 2,344 were from Bengaluru urban alone..

