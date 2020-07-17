No load shedding expected for rest of week: Eskom

Following the return to service of four generation units, no load shedding is expected for the rest of the week, says Eskom.

The return to service of the four units has helped Eskom to relieve pressure on the system.

"These generation units returned more than 1 500MW capacity to the system. This took total generation capacity returned to the system since 10 July to more than 3 500MW," said Eskom in a statement on Thursday evening.

This comes as load shedding has been implemented since 10 July.

The utility has also been able to replenish its emergency reserves, which are crucial to protect the national grid from the possibility of multiple generation unit trips.

Load shedding was suspended at 10 pm on Thursday night.

"While we are able to suspend this current period of load shedding, Eskom urges the public to continue reducing the usage of heating appliances, geysers and other appliances as the system remains unpredictable and unreliable.

"Eskom thanks the people of South Africa for their assistance in managing electricity demand in very cold weather over the past week," it said.

