Rajasthan’s only CPI-M) MLA Balwan Poonia supports Gehlot govt

Rajasthan’s lone CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia Friday pledged his supports to the Ashok Gehlot government in the state, saying any attempt to topple it will not succeed. He said he will vote in favour of the Congress government if there is a floor test in the assembly. “The BJP is committing the sin of trying to topple an elected government. They will not succeed,” the MLA told reporters at his official residence here. He said his name was also mentioned in audio clips, purportedly having conversation among Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat and a person named Sanjay Jain, and that he will go to the Special Operations Group (SOG) to record his statement. Poonia, who voted for Congress candidates in Rajya Sabha elections in the state last month, said he would file a defamation case against those who took his name in the conversation.