Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoHUA launches mobile application of PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi

This App aims to provide a user-friendly digital interface for Lending Institutions (LIs) and their field functionaries for sourcing and processing loan applications of street vendors under the Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:39 IST
MoHUA launches mobile application of PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi
PM SVANidhi was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on June 01, 2020, for providing affordable Working Capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdown. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the Mobile Application of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) here today. This App aims to provide a user-friendly digital interface for Lending Institutions (LIs) and their field functionaries for sourcing and processing loan applications of street vendors under the Scheme. The launch event was organised through a video conference in which, besides senior officials from the Ministry, Principal Secretaries dealing with Urban Development Department and other officials from the States and UTs participated.

PM SVANidhi Mobile App is a step towards boosting the use of digital technology and will enable field functionaries of LIs like Banking Correspondents (BCs) and Agents of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)/ Micro-Finance Institutions (MFIs), who have proximity with the street vendors, to ensure maximum coverage of the Scheme. It is believed that the launch of the Mobile App will give impetus to the implementation strategy of the Scheme besides promoting paper-less digital accessing of micro-credit facilities by the Street Vendors.

Ministry has already launched the Web Portal on June 29, 2020. This App has all the features similar to the Web Portal of PM SVANidhi added with the feature of easy portability. The features include vendor search in the survey data, e-KYC of applicants, processing of applications, and real-time monitoring. The App can be downloaded from the Google Play store for use by the LIs and their field functionaries. Since the commencement of lending process under PM SVANidhi on July 02, 2020, more than 1,54,000 Street Vendors have applied for working capital loan across States/ UTs and out of which over 48,000 have already been sanctioned.

PM SVANidhi was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on June 01, 2020, for providing affordable Working Capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdown. This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh Street Vendors who had been vending on or before 24 March 2020, in urban areas including those from surrounding peri-urban/ rural areas. Under the Scheme, the vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs. 10,000, which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

On timely/ early repayment of the loan, an interest subsidy @ 7% per annum will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer on a quarterly basis. There will be no penalty on early repayment of the loan. The scheme promotes digital transactions through cashback incentives up to an amount of Rs. 100 per month. Moreover, the vendors can achieve their ambition of going up on the economic ladder by availing the facility of enhancement of the credit limit on timely/ early repayment of the loan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta confident Aubameyang's future lies with Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday that he is positive about captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangs future at the club while he does not want to lose striker Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang, the clubs top scorer this season with 20 league...

Soccer-Buhagiar brace fires Sydney to 3-1 win as A-League resumes

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a late brace in a three-minute burst to give A-League champions Sydney FC a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix on Friday as professional soccer resumed in Australia after a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19. Th...

Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governi...

Indian-origin lawyer-poet appointed Honorary Prof of English and Law in UK

Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool. Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020